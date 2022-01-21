Carabao Cup: Thomas Partey sees red as he loses two matches in two days

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's woes the last few days is not getting any better as he was shown a red card after two yellow cards in their 2-0 loss against Liverpool.



Liverpool reached their first Wembley final for six years as a double from Diogo Jota set up a Wembley date with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.



Thomas Partey was named on the bench as his side faced Liverpool in the semi finals of the Carabao Cup two days after Ghana's exit from the Cup of Nations.



Thomas Partey is among several key stars of the Ghana team who failed to shine with many accusing him of saving his legs for his English club.



Ghana crushed out of the tournament after losing to lowly ranked Comoros Island 3-2 on Tuesday when many expected the Black Stars to win to qualify.



Arsenal's misery was complete when Thomas Partey, on as a substitute in the 74th minute after returning from AFCON at midday, received a second yellow card for a senseless late challenge on Fabinho.



This meant that in two days he lost tow matches for his country against Comoros and then on Thursday for his club side Arsenal.