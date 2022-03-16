Captain Smart jabs Samuel Inkoom for denying allegations against Nana Yaw Amponsah

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Onua TV/FM presenter, Captain Smart has dared Samuel Inkoom to repost his Facebook update denying his earlier allegation against Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah.



In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Samuel Inkoom insisted that he had not granted any interview anywhere claiming that his move to Asante Kotoko is not coming on because Nana Yaw Amponsah feels too big to call him on the phone.



The post was a counter to a report filed by Onua FM.



“My attention has been drawn to a news item circulating to the effect that I have accused the CEO of Asante Kotoko of feeling too big to call me and hence the kotoko fans should blame him for my proposed move to Hearts of Oak.



“Kindly disregard any such report as I have not granted any interview with any media outlet today.



”I only began training with Hearts of Oak today and have not granted any interview with any media outlet on the subject matter, I therefore find this report as shocking and unfortunate.



“I urge all to disregard this malicious report,” the post on the Facebook page of Inkoom read.



Although the post was subsequently deleted, Captain Smart who works with Onua FM as he believes is an attempt to drag the name of the station into the mud.



