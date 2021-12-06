Captain One Golf Society’s Invitational Championship gets new partners

Golf News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: Ken Odeng, Contributor

Industrial consumable suppliers, Servaco PPS, has partnered Captain One Golf Society, for their upcoming invitational golf championship to be held at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi next month.



Servaco PPS, according to this partnership would be named as a gold sponsor for the upcoming championship that has always set the tone for golfers across the country to prepare for the golfing year.



Managing Director of Servaco PPS, Mr Rudolph Martey, said their partnership for this championship was mainly due to Captain One’s values which Servaco PPS can align their brand with and also, Captain One Society’s intention of promoting and developing golf in the lives of the disadvantage especially orphans.



He mentioned it is a known fact that many perceive golf to be a game for the elite therefore they were glad to see Captain One Golf Society try to break that myth hence their support.



President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society. Pius Ayeh Appiah on behalf of the members of the society thanked Servaco PPS for believing in them to come on board as partners for the development of the sport at the grassroots level.



He explained that the Kids Project helps the professional golfers in the society to teach these kids the basic rudiments of the game and added that the adopted orphanages of Captain One will also engage in mini tournaments to prepare them for their golfing career.



He called on more professional golfers to come on board to train the kids and also made a passionate appeal to corporate bodies to join hands in giving these kids a hope for their future.



The 5th major tournament which is scheduled to take place at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi will tee-off on Saturday, January 22, 2022.



