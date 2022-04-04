You are here: HomeSports2022 04 04Article 1506563

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Cape Coast South MP laments over politics in Ghana football; says it’s sometimes too much

Kweku Ricketts-Hagan Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan has bemoaned how football is politicized in the country.

According to him, football is at times more than politics in Parliament.

“The politics in football is sometimes more than the politics in Parliament,” Ricketts-Hagan said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, April 2, 2022.

This has been said many times by other politicians as well as players associated with the administration of football in the country.

Although there have been advocates for football to be separated from politics, the two appear to go together and eventually cross paths.

