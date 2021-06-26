Cancel Hearts vs Kotoko match if it rains on Sunday - Prophet warns

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Senior Prophet for Universal Christ Church, Prophet Gabriel Twumasi, has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to cancel the Ghana Premier League's super clash fixture on Sunday if it rains.



The match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the Accra Hearts of Oak will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday 27th June, 2021 at 3pm.



Stating his reasons for calling for a cancellation in case of rains, Prophet Twumasi told Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii program: “There’s a possibility that a series of unfortunate events might happen and in order to avoid it and chaos from happening people will have to avoid crowd.”



He emphasized that, if it doesn’t rain on the said date then the match can go on but if it does, “I’ll advise organizers of the game to cancel it immediately without hesitation.



“For all of us to be safe, if it rains on Sunday and people see rainbows in the sky pls I’ll plead with authorities to cancel the game. They should forget what they’ll get in return and cancel it,” he added.