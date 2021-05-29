Canada dey mourn afta dem discover deadi bodi of 215 children inside school

BBC Pidgin of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Canada leader don react to di discovery of one mass grave wey contain di deadi bodi of 215 children inside one former residential school.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say di tori na "painful reminder" of di "shameful chapter of our kontri history".



Di children na students for di Kamloops Indian Residential School inside British Columbia wey close for 1978.



Dem bin start di school so as to make indigenous pipo in di kontri to learn new way of life.



Chief of di Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation na im announce dis discovery on Thursday.



Di First Nation dey work wit museum specialists and di coroner office to torchlight wetin cause di deaths and when e happen.



Rosanne Casimir, di community leader for British Columbia city of Kamloops, say dis first finding na loss wey di school administrator no record down inside book.



Canada residential schools na compulsory boarding schools wey di goment and religious authorities bin operate during di 19th and 20th Centuries with so as to force indigenous youths to be like oda pipo.



Kamloops Indian Residential School na im big pass for di residential system. Dem open am under Roman Catholic administration for 1890, di school get reach 500 students during di 1950s.



Di central government take over administration of di school for 1969, and e operate as residence for local students until 1978, when dem close am down.



Wetin we sabi about de deadi bodi?



Di Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation say dem find di deadi bodi wit di help of one ogbonge radar equipment when dem dey do survey of di school.



"As far we know dis missing children na deaths wey pesin no record," Ms Casimir tok. She add join say, "some di bodi na of pikin wey dey as young as three years old."



Di tribe say dem don contact di home communities wey na dia pikin attend di school. Di first report into di mata go ready bi middle of June.



British Columbia chief coroner Lisa Lapointe tell Canadian broadcaster CBC "we early stage we dey for di process of information we dey gada".



Wetin di reaction don be?



Di reaction of pipo na of shock, grief and e turn many pipo belle.



"Di tori say na ontop di former Kamloops residential school dem find di deadi bodi break my heart," Oga Trudeau write inside tweet.





The news that remains were found at the former Kamloops residential school breaks my heart - it is a painful reminder of that dark and shameful chapter of our country’s history. I am thinking about everyone affected by this distressing news. We are here for you. https://t.co/ZUfDRyAfET — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 28, 2021

Canada minister of indigenous relations, Carolyn Bennett, say residential schools na part of our "shameful" colonial policy. Di goment dey committed to "memorialising di innocent souls wey die", she tok.Terry Teegee, di regional chief of British Columbia Assembly of First Nations, say make dem sharpaly finding such grave sites "urgent work" that "refreshes the grief and loss" of communities in the region.Oda indigenous groups, including di First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) believe say di whole tin just remind di communities and families wey involve of di kain loss wey dem suffer.From about 1863 to 1998, more than 150,000 indigenous children na im dem snatch comot dia families and put inside dis schools dem.Dem no go allow di children to speak dia own language or practise dia culture, and dem maltreat and abuse many of dem.One commission goment launch for 2008 to document di impacts of dis system torchlight say plenty indigenous children no return to dia home communities.Di landmark Truth and Reconciliation report, wey comot for 2015, said di residential school policy na "cultural genocide".In 2008, di Canada goment formally apologise for di system.