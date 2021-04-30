Canada, Australia, UK: Knotris wey warn dema citizens over Nigeria rising insecurity

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Canada, Australia and US na di latest foreign kontries to advice dia citizens of di danger wey dey for some places in Nigeria.



Dis security alert plus travel advice na as di West African kontri don begin record high level of crime and insecurity.



On Thursday 27 April, di US Embassy wey dey based in Lagos release security notice give Americans say make dem shine dia eye well-well for di city as crime don increase.



Di alert even torchlight how armed robber don dey happen for road inside Lagos, di kontri commercial capital.



Now Australia don tear warning give dia pipo say make dem no travel go Nigeria at all-at all.



And say any citizen wey already dey inside di kontri fit no see goment assistance collect in time of need.



Canada and UK sef release message to caution dia citizens wey dey not just for Lagos, but oda cities like Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Delta and Bayelsa.



Di mention of dis cities for dis kain tin go come as surprise to some because dem be places wey before-before no get major palava with insecurity and crime.



Normally na states wey dey di northern part of di kontri, like Borno and Adamawa wia Islamists militants dey operate inside, dey always get security warning.



Canada



Canada list Lagos, Calabar and Abuja as places wey Canadians need to "exercise high degree of caution" because of crime.



"Exercise high degree of caution" na di second risk level out of four wey Canada dey use. Di fourth and highest one na "Avoid all travel".



AustraliaBayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Rivers don join list of states wey Australia say make dia pipo no go.



Australia say na because of di "very high risk of kidnapping, robbery and armed attacks".



United Kingdom



UK draw ear give dia pipo about Owerri for Imo State wia dem say about 1800 escape from prison and now dey at large.





Growing insecurity for Nigeria

After di EndSARS protest wey rock Lagos for October 2020, criminal activities don dey on di rise for Lagos, Akwa Ibom and oda cities. From cases of "snatch and run" to breaking and entry, plenti street robbery and street violence.On 26 April, authorities for Nigeria confam attacks by some unknown armed men for different parts of di kontri. Anambra state police command confam di killing of nine pesin while Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi plus Benue state police command confam di kidnap of some students inside campus.Two days earlier on di 24 April, jaguda pipo for Owerri, Imo State attack di state Govnor Hope Uzodinma house for Omuma inside Oru East Local Government Area.