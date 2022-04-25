Cameroonian side Avion Academy to drag Kotoko to FIFA

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President of Cameroonian side Avion Academy, Pierre Batamak, has hinted that the club will drag Ghana Premier League side, Asante Kotoko, to FIFA in May 2022.



This is as a result of Kotoko failing to honour agreed terms in signing striker Georges Mfegue ahead of the 2021/2022 season.



The Reds were reportedly expected to make full payment of the deal in March 2022, which they have refused.



“They were supposed to complete the payment on March 15 but have not done so to date,” president Pierre Batamak told kick442.com.



He then gave the Ghanaian side an ultimatum to settle the debt by May 1, 2022, or face legal actions.



“If payment is not made by May 1st, we will work with our legal team to report Kotoko to FIFA,” president Batamak added.



According to myfabulousonline, Kotoko paid 50% of the transfer fee to facilitate the player's move and agreed to settle the remainder in March 2022.



Mfegue Georges has scored six goals and provided 3 assists in 20 games since joining the Porcupines in October.



Mfregue signed alongside compatriot Franck Mbella Etouga, and both have been immense for the club as Kotoko edge closer to a league triumph.



Mbella leads the top scorer's chart with 17 goals.