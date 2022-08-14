Cameroonian defender Koualao Thomas Pele joins Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has confirmed the signing of Koualao Dane Djomian Thomas Pele on a free transfer.



Thomas Pele has signed a three-year contract with the reigning Ghana Premier League winners after passing his medicals earlier this week.



The Porcupine Warriors took to Twitter to announce the signing.



"We are pleased to announce the signing of versatile Cameroonian defender, Koualao Thomas Pele on a free transfer for a period of three years," the club tweeted.



Asante Kotoko is set to travel to Turkey for preseason and Koualao Dane Djomian Thomas Pele will be part of the squad. The Porcupine Warriors will take on Nigerian side Rivers United of Port Harcourt in Istanbul.



