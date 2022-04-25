Cameroonian club Avion Academy set to drag Kotoko to FIFA over unpaid transfer fees of Georges Mfegue

Soccer News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Cameroonian topflight side Avion Academy are ready to report Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko to FIFA over failure to pay the rest of the transfer fees of forward George Mfegue.



The Porcupine Warriors are yet to pay the remaining 15,000 Euros owned the Cameroonian club.



Georges Mfegue joined the Kumasi-based outfit last October for an amount of 30,000 Euros, but the Reds paid only 15,000 Euros and agreed to pay the rest in March.



However, it's been a month since the period of payment elapsed and the Ghanaian giants have not made attempts to settle the remainder of the fees.



"They were supposed to complete the payment by March 15 but they have not done so to date," President of Avion Academy, Pierre Batamak is quoted as saying by Kick442.com.



"It payment is not made by May 1st, we will work with our legal team and report Kotoko to FIFA," he added.



Mfegue has been an integral part of the Asante Kotoko team this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 20 matches for the club as they sit comfortable at the top of the table.



