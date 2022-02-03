You are here: HomeSports2022 02 03Article 1460785

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar trends after comments about Mohamed Salah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar

Aboubakar nets six goals at AFCON 2021

Cameroon captain not impressed by Mohamed Salah performance

Indomitable Lions to face Egypt at AFCON 2021 semis

Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar topped Twitter trends after his comments about Egypt star, Mohammed Salah ahead of their semifinal clash at the AFCON 2021 on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The Indomitable Lions striker disclosed that he was not impressed with the Liverpool striker’s performance in recent time and believes that Salah does not contribute a lot in matches.

“He doesn’t impress me much,” Aboubakar, who is AFCON’s top scorer with six goals, told to French outlet RFI.

He added, “I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much. He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn't produce a lot of stuff in the game.
“Of course, he’s doing good stuff in the Premier League because he’s been in a team that’s been there for years. He’s a good player but not at the level of someone like (Kylian) Mbappe,” Aboubakar stated.

Aboubakar has scored 6 goals at the AFCON while Salah has scored 2 goals so far.

Following his comments about the Liverpool man, Aboubakar has been trending with a number of people questioning his intent to make such comments about Salah.

Below are some of the tweets





















Newsleading news icon

Dr. Edjah Nduom shakes the hand of President Joe Biden

Joe Biden appoints Nduom's son to lead fight against cancer

Businessleading business icon

Isaac Adongo, Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Finance Committee

Government defaulting on maturing debts – Isaac Adongo

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Influential people who showed up at Despite's 60th birthday dinner

The rich and the influential who showed up in style at Despite’s grand 60th birthday

Africaleading africa news icon

Screengrab of the vessel ablaze

Dramatic footage as giant oil vessel explodes, sinks off Nigerian coast

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Blackstars, our National pride