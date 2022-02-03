Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar trends after comments about Mohamed Salah

Sports News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Cameroon captain, Vincent Aboubakar topped Twitter trends after his comments about Egypt star, Mohammed Salah ahead of their semifinal clash at the AFCON 2021 on Thursday, February 3, 2022.



The Indomitable Lions striker disclosed that he was not impressed with the Liverpool striker’s performance in recent time and believes that Salah does not contribute a lot in matches.



“He doesn’t impress me much,” Aboubakar, who is AFCON’s top scorer with six goals, told to French outlet RFI.



He added, “I say it clearly because I’m an honest person and I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn’t impress me much. He’s a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn't produce a lot of stuff in the game.

“Of course, he’s doing good stuff in the Premier League because he’s been in a team that’s been there for years. He’s a good player but not at the level of someone like (Kylian) Mbappe,” Aboubakar stated.



Aboubakar has scored 6 goals at the AFCON while Salah has scored 2 goals so far.



Following his comments about the Liverpool man, Aboubakar has been trending with a number of people questioning his intent to make such comments about Salah.



