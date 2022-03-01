Cameroon appoint Rigobert Song as head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: goal.com

Cameroon have named Rigobert Song their new national team coach, following the dismissal of Antonio Conceicao on Monday.



In a statement released by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) which was signed by Minister of Sports Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the order to appoint Song came from the country’s president Paul Biya.



Conceicao took over the managerial job in 2019 and led Cameroon to a third-place finish at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which was held on home soil.



“The Cameroonian Football Federation announces to the public opinion and the family of the sport, the end of the contract of coach Antonio Conceicao," read a statement from Fecafoot.



"This is an opportunity to thank all his staff for the work done within our national selection. The upcoming deadline for our national team requires new orientations and a new breath. We wish all the best in the future."



Song who retired from professional football in 2010, has had coaching stints with the home-based Cameroon team between 2016 and 2018 before moving to the U23 team.



The 45-year-old played 137 matches for the Indomitable Lions with five goals to his name and he also helped them win the 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations titles followed by a final place in the 2003 Fifa Confederations Cup.



Song will be assisted by former Kenya and Congo coach Sebastien Migne alongside five other backroom staff.



The former Liverpool and Galatasaray centre-back will have his first assignment in March with the task of guiding Cameroon to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.



The Indomitable Lions are scheduled to face Algeria in the FIFA World Cup play-off matches on March 25 and 29.