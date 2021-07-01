Cameron Antwi handed one-year contract extension at Blackpool

Sports News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English side Blackpool has handed Cameron Antwi a one-year contract extension.



The midfielder put pen-to-paper to sign the new deal on Wednesday with the option to extend for another year.



"I'm really happy to sign and extend my time at Blackpool. The club has been good to me, I've enjoyed my time here so far and I'm just looking to push on now", Antwi told the club’s official website.



"Training with these players day in, day out last season and then the promotion at the end was class. It was a learning curve for me and a really good experience. I just want to kick on again now".



Cameron Antwi made his debut for Blackpool in the Papa John’s Trophy and was on the bench a couple of times.



He returned to the club after a loan stint with Southport in the 2020/21 season.