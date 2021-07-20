Callum Hudson-Odoi will not switch allegiance to Ghana- Journalist

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Athletic journalist Simon Johnson has stated that Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will not feature for the Black Stars.



During his vacation after Chelsea's champions league triumph, Hudson-Odoi met with a few dignitaries who flaunted the idea of him switching allegiances.



The 20-year-old has already played two games for the England national team but can make a switch to Ghana as he has not played three games before the age of 21.



"Been a lot of talk lately about #CFC’s Callum Hudson-Odoi switching international allegiance from England to Ghana. However, there is no substance to it & won’t be happening.IMO why would he? He’s only 20, has plenty of time and ability to add to his three England caps," Johnson posted on Twitter.



Hudson-Odoi is currently training with his Chelsea teammates as they prepare for the new season.



