Callum Hudson-Odoi will continue to wear number 20 for 2022/23 season

Source: footballghana.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi has decided to wear shirt number 20 for the 2022/23 season after Chelsea announced their players' jersey numbers.



Chelsea opens the season on Saturday, August 6, 2022, with an away match against Everton.



On 20 December 2017, Hudson-Odoi first appeared in Chelsea's matchday squad in their EFL Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth, remaining as an unused substitute in the 2–1 victory.



Hudson-Odoi made his first-team debut in the FA Cup match against Newcastle United in January 2018.



His Premier League debut came as a substitute on 31 January in a 3–0 home loss to Bournemouth.



The winger gave an assist in Chelsea's preseason-friendly win against Udinese on July 29th.



The 21-year-old made 15 appearances for Chelsea last season, he scored one goal and assisted two.