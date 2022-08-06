You are here: HomeSports2022 08 06Article 1597490

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi will continue to wear number 20 for 2022/23 season

Callum Hudson-Odoi has decided to wear shirt number 20 for the 2022/23 season after Chelsea announced their players' jersey numbers.

Chelsea opens the season on Saturday, August 6, 2022, with an away match against Everton.

On 20 December 2017, Hudson-Odoi first appeared in Chelsea's matchday squad in their EFL Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth, remaining as an unused substitute in the 2–1 victory.

Hudson-Odoi made his first-team debut in the FA Cup match against Newcastle United in January 2018.

His Premier League debut came as a substitute on 31 January in a 3–0 home loss to Bournemouth.

The winger gave an assist in Chelsea's preseason-friendly win against Udinese on July 29th.

The 21-year-old made 15 appearances for Chelsea last season, he scored one goal and assisted two.