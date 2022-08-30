You are here: HomeSports2022 08 30Article 1613447

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi trains with Bayer Leverkusen for the first time

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi Winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

English player of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson-Odoi, trained with Bayer Leverkusen after undergoing his medicals at the club earlier on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Callum Hudson-Odoi completed his loan move to German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen from Chelsea ahead of 2022/2023.

The player was spotted at the club’s training session in a Leverkusen training kit on the turf.

Callum Hudson-Odoi joined the German club after failing to command a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel's team, sitting out all of Chelsea's four games in the new season.

Since making his debut in the 2017/2018 season, Callum Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals.

JNA/BOG