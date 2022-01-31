Callum Hudson-Odoi to play for Ghana if Chris Hughton is handed Black Stars job

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to turn his back on England and switch International allegiance to Ghana the country of his parents.



There is deafening noise about the idea of Irish coach Chris Hughton assuming the vacant Black Stars job and with his appointment, the English born winger will play for Ghana.



Hughton arrived in Ghana on Friday for talks about the Black Stars job and held a meeting with Hudson-Odoi's father Bismark Odoi at the Labadi Beach Hotel before holding another with the Chelsea winger who is currently in Ghana for holidays.



The former Brighton, Norwich coach is expected to hold talks with Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu and other Ghanaian players born in the diaspora.



The 20-year-old winger who is struggling to break into the Chelsea starting lineup recently snubbed a call up by Lee Carsley's Under-21 side to focus on recapturing his form at club level.



Gareth Southgate is not convinced and feels as though Hudson-Odoi has grown disillusioned with the English FA, who have put their faith in fellow youngsters like Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka while sending him to play in the youth setup.



The belief is that Hudson-Odoi will take Ghana up on his offer to switch allegiances in time for the 2022 World Cup.



Hudson-Odoi remains eligible to represent the African side as FIFA rules state that players can still switch international sides if a player has made no more than three appearances for his country, all of those appearances came before the age of 21 and none of them were in a major international tournament.



He would have to wait until November 2022 to represent Ghana — three years after his last appearance for England — but given that would enable him to play in the World Cup in Qatar, it remains an attractive option.



In the summer the winger was in Ghana where he held meetings with President Akufo-Addo and presented him with a signed Chelsea jersey, while also meeting the Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha and the GFA boss Kurt Okraku.



At club level, Hudson-Odoi has managed just two appearances so far this season for Chelsea and saw a deadline day loan switch to Borussia Dortmund rejected, with Thomas Tuchel adamant that he wanted to keep the youngster as a squad rotation piece.



He has made 15 appearances in the EPL for Chelsea scoring 1 and providing three assists while also making 5 appearances in the Champions League with one goal and three assists.