Callum Hudson-Odoi set to stay in Leverkusen until the end of the season

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi appears to be set to remain at Bayer 04 Leverkusen until the end of the season. According to Sky reporter Marlon Irlbacher, the Bundesliga club is at least seriously planning with the loan player from Chelsea FC for the second half of the season.



The report also states that the Premier League side has not shown a wish to bring back the attacking player sooner.



Because the one-year loan agreed to last summer includes a stipulation that provides the Blues with this choice, the loan might be terminated early this winter.



Leverkusen is unconcerned about such a loss. Those in charge have long stated that Hudson-Odoi should remain until the summer of 2023. Chelsea, meanwhile, appears to be leaving the 22-year-old seated at Bayer 04 as planned. A final decision, according to sources, should and must be made before Christmas.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has made nine appearances and assisted one goal in the German Bundesliga this season. He scored his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen in a 2-2 away draw at Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on 26 October.