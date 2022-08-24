Callum Hudson-Odoi set to join German side Leverkusen

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to joining Bayer Leverkusen on loan in the German Bundesliga.



The Premier League side are said to have reached a deal with the German club, and the contract is almost closed for Hudson-Odoi to go on loan at the club.



Although the winger has fallen out of coach Thomas Tuchel’s starting team, Hudson-Odoi is said not to be interested in playing for any club in the Premier League.



According to European transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal could be completed this week.



He tweeted, “Bayer Leverkusen are closing on Callum Hudson-Odoi deal. Negotiations set to be completed with Chelsea on loan, after CHO turned down two loan proposals from Premier League. #BayerLeverkusen

Deal progressing well - to be completed this week. #CFC”



The player of Ghanaian descent was earlier linked with a move to Newcastle United, but it appears he is not interested in the move.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has fallen below the pecking order at Chelsea following the arrival of Raheem Sterling.



Callum Hudson-Odoi was part of Chelsea’s squad that won the UEFA Champions League and helped them win the Super Cup as well as the World Club Cup.





