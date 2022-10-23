Callum Hudson-Odoi not included in Ghana’s World Cup squad - Reports

Sports News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup on the ticket of Ghana because he has not been included in the Black Stars squad for the tournament, which begins on November 20.



The former England youth international is said to have been named to Otto Addo's provisional squad, which he submitted to FIFA on Friday, but Ghanasoccernet sources have revealed that Hudson-Odoi is not among them.



Since visiting Ghana for vacation after helping Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021, the 21-year-old has been open to playing for the Black Stars.



Last week, the Ghana Football Association received positive signals from the player and his representatives, resulting in the nationality switch process.



Hudson-Odoi was expected to be named to the provisional squad, however, Ghanasoccernet understands that the process of transferring him from England to Ghana will not be completed before the World Cup begins, making him unavailable, and forcing the GFA and Black Stars not to name him.



His call-up would have been a major coup for the Black Stars who face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in the group stage in Qatar. The winger made his England debut in 2019 and has since appeared three times for the Three Lions.



However, Hudson-Odoi is still eligible to play for Ghana because he was under the age of 21 when he last played for England.



Hudson-Odoi is on loan from Chelsea to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and has made nine appearances so far with only one goal contribution.