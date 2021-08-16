Callum Hudson-Odoi nets brace as Chelsea thump Weymouth 13-0 in friendly

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi was superb for Chelsea as they thrashed National League side Weymouth in a friendly on Sunday.



The 20-year-old forward missed Saturday's English Premier League opener against Crystal Palace but took his chances in the friendly, as he scored twice in the 13-0 victory.



Hudson-Odoi also created a double hat-trick of assists in the encounter, giving manager Thomas Tuchel selection headaches.



The German tactician gave most unused players on Saturday the chance to have some game time when they engaged the lower tier side in a closed-door match.



Hudson-Odoi broke the deadlock in the 4th minute as Chelsea scored six in 15 minutes. Mitch Batshuayi, Ross Barkley- scored a hat-trick, Thiago Silva, and Recce James were all on the scoresheet.



Last Wednesday, the youngster started and lasted 82 minutes of the European Super Cup against Villareal and looks set to compete for places in the starting team this season.



On Saturday, goals from Marcus Alonso, Christian Pulisic, and Trevor Chalobah sealed a 3-0 victory for the Blues against Crystal Palace.