Callum Hudson-Odoi missing in action as Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 to open new EPL campaign

Sports News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi was not part of the matchday squad for Chelsea in their 2022/2023 English Premier League opening game on Saturday, August 6 at Goodison Park.



Chelsea without Callum Hudson-Odoi got off to a fine start to the new Premier League season after beating Everton 1-0 to register their first victory at Goodison Park since the 2017/2018 season.



Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, started two of his summer signings, Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling, in the game as Jorginho scored from the spot in stoppage time in the first half to win the game for the Blues.



Everton, without a recognized striker following the sale of Richarlison and the injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, battled gamely but were woefully short of quality and threat in attack.



Odoi was not missed much in the game as the pull of talents available to Thomas Tuchel on the matchday was enough for Chelsea to leave Everton with the three points.



The 21-year-old made 15 appearances for Chelsea last season, he scored one goal and assisted two.







Also, watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate in the post below:



