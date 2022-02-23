Callum Hudson-Odoi misses Chelsea's Champions League win over Lille due injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi as expected was not in action on Tuesday night when Chelsea defeated Lille 2-0 in the Champions League.



The Blues were without the 21-year-old who is injured.



He missed the Premier League 1-0 win over Crystal Palace because of an Achilles problem, which left him sidelined following their return from Abu Dhabi.



The winger will now hope to make it back in time for Sunday's Wembley showdown against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.



Hudson-Odoi recently refused to give any indication as to where his international future lies, leaving the door open for Ghana switch.



He has represented England at every level from U16 to the senior team, where he made his debut in 2019, but he has only been able to take his tally of caps to three since then.



Hudson-Odoi was left out of Gareth Southgate’s last Three Lions squad in November after not making the Euro 2020 squad, leading to question marks over his future.



Hudson-Odoi is also eligible for Ghana through his father, and per the new FIFA rules, any players that have played three or fewer international games before the age of 21 are allowed to switch allegiances if they choose to.



The Ghana Football Association have been keen on following his visit to the country twice in the space of one year. When he visited Ghana first, Hudson-Odoi met with President Nana Akufo-Addo who urge sports heads to explore the possibility of Hudson-Odoi switching nationality to play for Ghana.



After Chelsea beat Palmeiras to win Club World Cup early this month, Hudson-Odoi was asked about his international future.



The interviewer asked Hudson-Odoi if he would play for England at World Cup in Qatar, he responded, “I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes. At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on the club until we get that far.”



Last month, reports were rife that Hudson-Odoi would pledge his international future to Ghana if former Premier League Chris Hughton was announced as Black Stars head coach.



Hughton had met Hudson-Odoi’s father while on holiday in Ghana.



The former Newcastle United and Brighton boss is now part of the Black Stars technical team as an advisor.