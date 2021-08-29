Callum Hudson-Odoi leaves door open for Ghana call-up after snubbing England invite

Soccer News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has sparked hopes of playing for the Ghana national team after rejecting a call-up to play for England next month.



The talented player is leaving his options open over his international future after declining an England U-21 invite to train with the Blues development team.



The 20-year-old, who is the son of former Hearts of Oak player Bismarck Odoi rejected a call up from the new English U-21 manager, insisting the time is not right for him to join the Young Three Lions.



Hudson-Odoi missed the U-21 Euro championship during the summer break due to an injury and was also not a member of the English team at the Euro 2020 championship.



He spent time in Ghana during the summer holidays and met Ghana President Nana Akufo Addo, Sports Minister Mustapha Usif and Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku. Odoi will now miss the England games against Romania and Kosovo.



"Callum is a player that we really like," said England U-21 boss Lee Carsley.



"I’ve had some really good conversations with him and his advisor and Callum felt that it wasn’t the right time for him at the minute to come with England. He’s stayed back at Chelsea to work on his development there.



"I respected that decision and that was it really."



Concerns have been raised about his international future after he visited Ghana, meeting President of the West African country, Nana Akufo-Addo, who has tasked the FA and the Sports Ministry to convince him to play for Ghana.



Hudson-odoi is hoping to earn regular play time at Chelsea this season, despite fierce competition for places in Thomas Tuchel's team.



He will need to switch nationality to play for Ghana as he has already played for England as various levels.



