Callum Hudson-Odoi is focused on staying at Bayer Leverkusen – Club chief reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bayer Leverkusen chief, Simon Rolfes has disclosed that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is not thinking about returning to Chelsea as is being speculated.



In recent weeks, there has been talks that Chelsea wants to recall the talented youngster to work under new manager Graham Potter in the January transfer window.



While there have been reports that Callum Hudson-Odoi also wants to return to England in January, Bayer Leverkusen Chief Simon Rofles has said that it is not true.



"It is his clear ambition to be here for the whole season.



"I'm also convinced that that's what will happen,” Simon Rofles stressed.



Callum Hudson-Odoi is currently on loan in Germany where he plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.



He is having a fairly good stint in Germany and hopes to play more matches to hit top form.