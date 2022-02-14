Callum Hudson-Odoi happy to win trophies with Chelsea after refusing loan moves

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi believes he made the best decision turning down a loan switch from Borussia Dortmund last season.



The English player of Ghanaian descent was linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund after failing to get enough playing time under Thomas Tuchel.



After, staying at Stamford Bridge last season, Hudson-Odoi succeeded in winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with the Blues.



Speaking after their triumph in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, February 12, 2022, the winger said his decision to stay paid off.



“Big trophies like this are games you want to be involved in with a club like this. Big games, big trophies, you want to win as much as possible with a club like this. Our aim is always to win games and win as many as possible.



“When we get the opportunity, we keep pushing. If I went out in the summer, I wouldn’t get opportunities to play like this and enjoy the games and win trophies. So, I’m really delighted that I stayed and obviously I got the opportunity to play.”



Hudson-Odoi was played as a wingback in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Palmeiras but managed to provide the cross that gave the Blue the opener.



Reacting to the role he played in the game, the player stated, “I’m never a person to question or say something or judge what the manager’s decision is.”



“At the end of the day you want to be playing games, you want to be playing football. So, if the manager has put you in a position where he thinks it is beneficial for the team and for yourself, I will play there no matter what,” he added.



Adding “I am very humbled to play in a position he tells me to play. I just try to give it my best every game. It doesn’t matter where he plays me, I will still give it my best.”



Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi has been tight-lipped about his international future.



When asked about his plans for Ghana, he said, “I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes. At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on the club until we get that far.”