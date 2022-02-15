Callum Hudson-Odoi delighted he stayed at Chelsea after winning another trophy

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi is delighted he was unable to secure a loan move away from Chelsea last summer after bagging another trophy with the Blues.



The England international was eager to switch to German side Dortmund over lack of regular playing time, but Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel prevented him from leaving.



Tuchel’s refusal to let him leave resulted in Hudson-Odoi staying at Chelsea. That paid off on Saturday, with Hudson-Odoi lifting the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi – his fourth trophy with the Blues since becoming a first-team player in 2017.



He said: “Big trophies like this are games you want to be involved in with a club like this.



“Big games, big trophies, you want to win as much as possible with a club like this. Our aim is always to win games and win as many as possible.



“When we get the opportunity we keep pushing.



“If I went out in the summer I wouldn’t get opportunities to play like this and enjoy the games and win trophies. So I’m really delighted that I stayed and obviously I got the opportunity to play.”



Hudson-Odoi provided the cross for Romelu Lukaku’s opener in the 2-1 win.



That was despite being played at wingback - a role Tuchel admits he is not best suited to.



Hudson-Odoi added: “I’m never a person to question or say something or judge what the manager’s decision is.



“At the end of the day you want to be playing games, you want to be playing football. So if the manager has put you in a position where he thinks it is beneficial for the team and for yourself, I will play there no matter what.



“I am very humble to play in a position he tells me to play. I just try to give it my best every game. It doesn’t matter where he plays me, I will still give it my best.”