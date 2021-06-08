Callum Hudson-Odoi: Ghana President start dey lobby for Chelsea player to play for Black Stars

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Ghana start dey push for Chelsea player, Callum Hudson-Odoi to play for Black Stars.



Prez Akufo-Addo make dis revelation after en meeting plus de Chelsea attacker on Monday.



Callum Hudson-Odoi who dey Ghana for holidays meet with Prez Nana Akufo-Addo who make am clear say e go like have de player in de national team.



Inside twitter post, Prez Akufo-Addo write say "Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi, pay courtesy call on me for Jubilee House, de seat of wana presidency."



"Amongst others, I advise de Minister for Youth and Sports say make he explore de possibility of having Callum switch nationality, den play for de Black Stars.



Hudson-Odoi according to reports also give indication say en mind be open to de idea of a switching nationality from England to Ghana depending on what go happen in future.



According to Hudson-Odoi, "the thing obviously say I go choose Ghana or England, at de end of de day I said I always have de right people around me who always advise me - what be right, what be wrong."



"England come wey I say yeah, let me go and play for my country. But I talk say Ghana be my home as well, so we go see, we go see. You never know..." he talk on Accra-based Joy FM.



Despite say he play three times for de Three Lions of England, as per Fifa rules, he go fit switch nationality to Ghana so far as he no play more than three senior matches for England.



Also, one go fit switch to different nationality three years after de last international appearance.



Dis mean say Hudson-Odoi go fit make dat switch next year November, before 2022 World Cup go start.



Callum Hudson-Odoi win de UEFA Champions League with Chelsea dis year after dem beat Manchester City in de final game.



De Chelsea attacker dey Ghana on holidays after de big Champions a league trophy win.En father be former Ghanaian player with Accra Hearts of Oak until he relocate to UK.



