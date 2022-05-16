Calls, momo transactions: How Kwaku Frimpong plotted match-fixing scheme with Nii Amoah

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA charge Ashgold, Inter Allies



Kwaku Frimpong, son banned from football



Ghanaians commend GFA for sanction



After what appeared to be a long-wait, the Ghana Football Association have released the verdict on the fixed match between AshantiGold and Inter Allies, and oh, it is damning.



The verdict by the Disciplinary Committee gives a thorough and detailed account of how officials of Ashgold led by the chairman of the club, Kwaku Frimpong and one Emmanuel Armah of Ashgold plotted and pulled of a disgraceful match-fixing transaction in Ghana football.



The committee in its ruling, captures negotiations by the various parties who schemed to manipulate the result of the match.



Players and officials of both Ashgold and Inter Allies had several discussions during which they agreed on the amount to be invested and how they were going to execute the scheme.



The whole scheme begun with a call from Kwaku Frimpong to Emmanuel Nii Amoah of Inter Allies. The two men reached an agreement during the calls and set the ball rolling.



“Prosecution showed that on 12th July 2021, around 4:57pm Dr Kwaku Frimpong called Emmanuel Nii Amoah and expressed his interest in the match in question. Dr Kwaku Frimpong then offered an amount of Ghc10,000 cedis and indicated that he will instruct someone (who was later found out to be Emmanuel Frimpong, the CEO of Ashantigold) to send the money. Thereon Emmanuel Nii Amoah, frequently contacted Dr Kwaku Frimpong to obtain more information on the details of Dr Kwaku Frimpong‟s interest in manipulating the match.



Following the agreement, Kwaku Frimpong and his son, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Gold made a number of mobile money transactions to Nii Amoah to facilitate the fixing of the game.



“Prosecution revealed that on the Thursday, 15th July, around 10:00am, Isaac Quist, Mobile Money Agent, received an amount of GHC10,000 which was sent in two batches of GHC 5000 within a minute from Prince Kwarteng also believed to be a mobile money agent. Emmanuel Frimpong then called Nii Amoah around 10:23 am to confirm receipt of the money. Isaac Quist sent an amount of GHC 2000 on the 15th July to Nii Amoah. On 18th of July Isaac Quist again sent an amount of GHC 5000 to Nii Amoah, and another GHC 2,194 on the 22nd of July.”



After investing in the deal, Kwaku Frimpong on the day called Nii Amoah a number of times to confirm the success of their arrangement.



“Prosecution went on further that before the match was played and between 12th of July 2021 and 19th July 2021, Dr Kwaku Frimpong called Nii Amoah on two occasions. Within the same period Nii Amoah also contacted Dr Kwaku Frimpong 6 times and, within the same period, Nii Amoah contacted Emmanuel Frimpong 9 times,”.



Their scheme however failed to materialize after Hashmin Musah scored two own goals to derail their plans. The matches which was manipulated to finish 5-0 in favour of Ashgold, ended 7-0.









Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







