Calls for Milovan Rajevac sacking unwarranted - Bashir Hayford

Former Asante Kotoko boss, Bashir Hayford has said sacking Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac is ‘unnecessary’.



According to Hayford, although the team underperformed at the AFCON, it will be unnecessary to show the coach the exit due to the forthcoming FIFA World Cup playoffs.



However, many are calling for the immediate dismissal of the Serbian after steering the Black Stars to a shambolic performance at the 2021 African Cup of Nation.



Speaking to Asempa FM, the former Ashanti Gold manager described the calls for the coach's sacking as 'unwarranted'.



"The calls to sack Milovan Rajevac for me is unwarranted," he said on Asempa FM.



"We know the Black Stars failed to perform in Cameroon but I don't believe sacking him at this crucial is necessary," he added.



Ghana draw Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs with the tie scheduled for March. Hence, Hayford believes replacing Rajevac within the limited time will be difficult.



"We have World Cup playoffs against Nigeria in March and should he be sacked, how can the Football Association manage to appoint a new coach for the playoffs at the crucial moment?"



"I believe that Milovan is now familiar with the players and I know he will change the approach and make sure the team qualify for the World Cup. I totally disagree with the calls to sack him," he added.



The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles in Ghana for the first leg on March 23, 2022, before the return in Nigeria on March 29.