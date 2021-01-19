Press Releases of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: VGMA

Call for entries - 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

We made it to 2021! Indeed, the music made a difference! The music kept us going! And for the music, the show must go on!



Charterhouse wishes to announce to artistes, artiste management, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, music industry stakeholders and the general public, that entries for participation in the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are officially open.



Entries to be submitted are for works published in 2020 only. Thus, the scheme will be reviewing published works from 1st January to 31st December 2020. We would like to notify stakeholders that there shall be no manual submissions. Entries can only be made via our online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.



Submission deadline is Monday, February 15th 2021. All entries are thus required to be submitted before, or on the 15th of February. For assistance, kindly call 0501395176.



Kindly note that this open call does not include entries for the Unsung Category. Entry requirements and mechanics for the Unsung Category shall be published after 15th February, 2021.



For on-the-go-updates, kindly visit Ghana Music Awards on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit www.GhanaMusicAwards.com for more information.



The 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, and powered by Charterhouse.