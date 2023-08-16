Call for Entries: Huawei Seeds for the Future 2023

Technology & Innovation of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: Huawei Ghana

Huawei Ghana has opened applications for the 2023 edition of its global flagship CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) programme ‘Seeds for the Future’.



The programme scheduled for 4th September – 15th September 2023 is aimed at honing the ICT skills capacity of female tertiary students and bringing them up to speed with relevant industry trends.



This year’s edition in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Confucius Institute of the University of Ghana, and Talent University partners, is dedicated to female tertiary students, as part of efforts in promoting more female participation in STEM.



Huawei Ghana has allocated 50 slots for the programme this year.



During the programme, participants will be taken through an 8-day intensive online training with focus on courses like: 5G, AI, Cloud Computing, Digital Power, Cybersecurity, Digital Trade, Smart City, Cross-Cultural Management, Strategic Management, and Leadership Skills.



Participants also will be engaged in series of virtual tech talks, a cultural exchange program, career guidance and mentorship sessions and a ‘Tech4Good’ competition, where the skills and knowledge they have acquired will be put to test, with the best groups awarded.



To participate in this year’s edition, interested persons must:



Be a Female University Student in 2nd, 3rd, or 4th Year Have a STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) background Provide an up-to-date Resume/CV Submit a motivation letter between 400-600 words detailing why they want to participate in the program including relevant experience, interests, and expected contribution to the program Send their application materials to: seedsghana@huawei.com



Deadline for submission is Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 5:00 pm Ghana time (1700HRS GMT).



