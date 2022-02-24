Call best players for Nigeria game not those in Dubai - JE Sarpong tells Otto Addo

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to host Nigeria in Cape Coast



Ghana paired with Nigeria for FIFA World Cup playoffs



FIFA announce dates for Ghana-Nigeria march



Veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong has advised Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, to invite the best players available for Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



J.E. Sarpong asserted that a game of that magnitude is not meant for players playing in the Gulf, including Dubai.



The former Asante Kotoko coach advised that the manager resorts to Ghanaian players playing actively in Europe for the crucial doubleheader.



"We need to invite players playing well but not those playing in Dubai and co. Let's get our best players available for the game against Nigeria. Such games are for top players who are playing so well in Europe," he told Oyerepa Sports.



"Ghana vs Nigeria game is just like Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko. We need to approach the match with all the best materials available. Players playing in top leagues with good form should be those invited for the two-leg tie. No agency call-ups," he added.



Ghana was paired with Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoff draw on January 22, 2022.



The Black Stars failed to qualify for the last edition of the intercontinental showpiece in Russia, thus would want to make their fourth appearance in the tournament in Qatar.



Ghana will host Nigeria for the first leg on March 25, 2022, with the second leg slated for four days later.