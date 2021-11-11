Caleb Ekuban to return to Turkish side Trabzonspor

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban is set to make a return to Turkey in the winter transfer window after a difficult start to life at Genoa, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



The 27-year-old attacker is yet to score or provide an assist in nine matches for the serie A side since joining in the summer transfer window.



Genoa have been unimpressed with the Ghanaian and are considering loaning him back to Trabzonspor, the club he joined from.



Agents in Turkey have now told Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com that Trabzonspor management members are seeking to re-sign the player from the Italian club in January when the transfer window opens.



However, his return will largely be based on manager Abdalla Avci's decision.



Ekuban was in top form under the Turkish manager but forced his way out of the club in the summer transfer window after interests from several clubs.



He was Trabzonspor's top scorer last season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.



The Italy-born won the Turkish Cup and Super Cup with the club before leaving in the summer.



Ekuban is currently with the Black Stars team for the World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.