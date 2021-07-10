Caleb Ekuban set to join Trabzonspor on July 10 for preseason

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward, Caleb Ekuban, is set to rejoin his teammates on July 10 as they prepare for the new season.



The striker was given permission from the club to engage in personal business and have given him until July 10 to return.



The statement was released after speculation on Ekuban's future.



"Caleb Ekuban was given permission by our pre-camp camp at the beginning of the season due to his private works . He will join the camp on July 10 and will start his work," the club stated.



The former Leeds United man has been linked to a host of clubs in this transfer window.