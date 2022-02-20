Caleb Ekuban's agent rubbishes transfer links with Turkish clubs

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Mathieu Markaroglu, Caleb Ekuban's agent has responded to the transfer links with Turkish clubs, indicating that his player had a fantastic season in Genoa and was pleased in Italy.



Markaroglu stated that it would be premature to speculate on Ekuban's future, pointing to the end of the season for the Ghanaian striker's move and denying Besiktas's claims.



"There is no initiative from any club at the moment," he said.



Caleb Ekuban, who excelled for Trabzonspor in the 2020-21 season, has been slow this season in the Genoa shirt.



In 24 matches with the Italian side in all competitions, the 27-year-old Ghanaian scored one goal and provided two assists.