Caleb Ekuban returning to Turkey

Sports News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban will return to Turkey in the summer after agreeing in principle to join Besiktas, Footballghana.com can report.



Ekuban has struggled since joining Italian side Genoa from Trabzonspor last summer.



He moved to Genoa on a three-year deal worth almost 2 million euros but has failed to live up to expectations scoring just one goal in 20 games. His only goal for the club came in a cup match.



According to reports, Besiktas are planning ahead of next season and has identified Ekuban as perfect addition to their squad as Michy Batshuayi is likely to leave the club.



The 27-year-old has decided to part ways with Genoa at the end of the season despite having a contract that runs until 2024.



Ekuban believes his place in the team is in danger with the signing of Ghanaian-born Italy U-21 striker Kelvin Yeboah.



Ekuban had a good time in Turkey with Trabzonspor. He recorded 30 goal contributions (scoring 20 and assisting 10) across three seasons.