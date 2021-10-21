Caleb Ekuban recollects his time at Trabzonspor during Genoa event

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban recollected his time at Turkish side Trabzonspor during an event hosted by his current club, Genoa.



Ekuban was present as Turkish company Orka Holding signed a sponsorship agreement to dress the players and technical team of the Italian Serie A club.



Speaking about the agreement, Ekuban said; "I hope this cooperation will bring good results here too.



"The first thing I felt when I heard that Damat was our sponsor was that the Turks did not want to leave me. I had a good experience at Trabzonspor, I have good feelings. I want to establish similar ties here as I managed to win a trophy at Trabzonspor. I hope this cooperation will be good here too. It brings results.”



Asked if he had a message for Trabzonspor players, Ekuban said, "Obviously I don't like to give a message, but I learned a lot as a football player and a person in Trabzon.



"I learned to go out on the field and dominate the game and try to win because we felt the weight of the colours we carry. It reminded us that we were there to win. Now, every time I go out on the field, I go out to win, which will be my lifelong goal."



Ekuban, who played for Trabzonspor in 2018-2021 and transferred to Genoa club at the beginning of the season.



It hasn't been the best of starts in Italy as he is yet to find the net. He has struggled with injuries and managed only five appearances.



The 27-year-old forced his way out of Trabzonspor. The club tried desperately to keep him, but he was disinterested in continuing there.