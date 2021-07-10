Caleb Ekuban linked to French club St Etienne

Sports News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban, has been linked with a transfer to French club St Etienne in the ongoing transfer window.



The former Leeds United man has been linked to the Ligue 1 side since he was not able to show up early for Trabzonspor's preseason camp.



But Trabzonspor has clarified that he was given permission for an extended period.



"Caleb Ekuban was given permission by our pre-camp camp at the beginning of the season due to his private works.



"He will join the camp on July 10 and will start his work," the club stated.



Ekuban will aim to lead his team in the upcoming season.