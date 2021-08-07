Caleb Ekuban finalizes transfer to Serie A side Genoa

Sports News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Italian Serie A side Genoa have announced the signing of Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban.



Genoa signed the 27-year-old from Turkish side Trabzonspor for a reported €1.8 million.



Ekuban has signed a deal until June 2024 with the Rossoblu and the former Leeds striker from Ghana returns to Italy, where he started his career with at Mantova.



He has joined the Marasi as a replacement for Eldor Shomurodov who has penned a contract with Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.



Ekuban moved to Chievo Youth in July 2010 and has played for Sudtirol, Lumezzane and Renate in Italy.



He never played for Chievo Verona in Serie A, but has bagged 29 goals in 103 games for Trabzonspor.