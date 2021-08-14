Caleb Ekuban features in Genoa's win over Perugia in Coppa Italia

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban made his debut in a competitive game for Genoa in the Coppa Italia Round of 32 against Perugia on Friday, August 13, 2021.



Ekuban was named in the starting lineup to face the Serie C side.



Perugia scored two early goals in the first half through Mirko Carretta and Francesco Lisi.



Domenico Criscito scored from the penalty spot to reduce the deficit for Genoa.



Hernani got the equalizer for Genoa before the end of the first half.



Yayah Kallon scored late in the game as Genoa came from behind to progress to the next stage of the Coppa Italia.



Caleb Ekuban played 45 minutes in the game before he was substituted.



He was replaced by veteran forward and club legend Pandev.



The 27-year-old forward joined the Serie A club in this summer transfer window from Trabzonspor.



