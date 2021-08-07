Caleb Ekuban confirms Genoa switch

Sports News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana striker, Caleb Ekuban has rubber-stamped reports of his move to Genoa ahead of the 2021/22 Italian Serie A season.



Ekuban is reported to be edging closer to moving to the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris from Turkish side Trabzonspor.



The transfer is said to be worth €2 million-plus performance-related bonuses, according to reports in Italy.



“Hello guys, this is Caleb Ekuban speaking from Trabzonspor,” he said in an Instagram Stories video.



“Now is the time to change. I choose to take another train to Genoa.”



He also posted a message on Instagram that confirmed his exit from the Turkish club and a return to Italy, which is where he was born and raised.



His parents are from Ghana, so the 27-year-old plays his international football for Ghana, scoring three goals in nine caps.



“When home calls you can’t say no and that’s what happened.”



Ekuban was born in Villafranca di Verona and came up through the Chievo youth academy, with loan spells in the lower divisions at Sudtirol, Lumezzane and Renate.



After FK Partizani in Albania, he went to Leeds United, and then on for Trabzonspor in 2018.