Caleb Ekuban close to joining Turkish side Besiktas

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban is on the verge of joining Turkish outfit Besiktas from Genoa in the ongoing transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.



The 28-year-old who joined the Italian Serie A side in 2021 summer from Trabzonspor has failed to live up to expectations scoring just ones in 17 games.



According to Italian portal, FutbolArena, Ekuban who could not meet the expectations in Genoa is close to securing a move to Beşiktaş.



The black-and-white team is eager to sign the Ghanaian forward in the January transfer window to bolster their attack.



The enterprising attacker currently has a market value of 3.5 million Euros.



He started his professional football career in Chievo Verona before featuring for FC Südtirol, FC Lumezzane, AC Renate, FK Partizani, Leeds United, Trabzonspor and Genoa.



During his stint with Trabzonspor, he scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in 103 games.



Ekuban has capped 13 times for the Black Stars scoring 3 goals in the process.



He was not included in the squad for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.