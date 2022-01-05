You are here: HomeSports2022 01 05Article 1438006

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Caleb Ekuban close to Turkey return after agreeing to join Konyaspor

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban's imminent return to the Turkish Super Lig is almost done after agreeing to a deal to join Konyaspor, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 27-year-old has struggled since joining Italian Serie A side Genoa in the summer transfer window, failing to score in 15 league matches but has a goal in the Coppa Italia.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm Konyaspor agreed on a two-year deal with the Ghana frontman and will sign a deal in the coming days.

Ekuban will meet the club's technical director İlhan Palut this week for the necessary paperwork after undergoing a medical.

Caleb Ekuban's form has seen him miss out on the Ghana Africa Cup of Nations squad.

However, the strong attacker has a rich goal-scoring record in Turkey, having excelled at Trabzonspor in the three seasons he spent there, winning the Turkish Cup.

Besiktas have been lurking around for the Italian-born forward.