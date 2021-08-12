You are here: HomeSports2021 08 12Article 1330894

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Caleb Amankwah salutes Hearts of Oak fans

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has saluted the club’s fans for their teeming support in their double-winning feat in the just ended Ghanaian season.

The 23-year-old joined Hearts of Oak in the second registration window and featured in 12 league games for the Phobians before scoring a final winner in the MTN FA Cup quarter-final triumph over Elmina Sharks.

Amankwah, a former WAFA and Aduana Stars player, has revealed in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM that he was impressed with the conduct of the Phobian supporters.

“I was impressed with the support we got from the fans. Even when you commit a mistake on the field the fans still urged you on and supported you and for this it was a very good conduct,” he told Bright Kankam Boadu on Pure FM.

