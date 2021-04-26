Caitlyn Jenner: Reality star announce plan to contest for California govnor

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Caitlyn Jenner don announce say she don file di paperwork to run for California govnor.



Di former Olympic athlete and reality TV star confam di news for her Twitter account early on Friday.



Authorities fit confam a recall election inside di state dis month afta one petition against current governor Gavin Newsom reach di number wey law require to trigger anoda vote.



Dey fit ask voters if dem want oga Newsom to stay or anoda candidate. If dis recall election go ahead, e go be di fourth governor recall for di history of US.



Di current governor, Gavin Newsom don receive plenti criticism for for d way im handle di pandemic and as di infections start to fall, business owners still dey criticise am for enforcing restrictions.



According to di Axios news site, Madam Jenner don together one team wey include some of former President Donald Trump advisers.



"Californians want beta and deserve beta from di governor," Caitlyn Jenner tok for her recent statement.



"For too long, career politicians don over-promise and under-deliver. We need leader with di vision and resolve to see say everytin come through," she add.



Caitlyn Jenner promise say her campaign go be one of "solutions" and provide "roadmap back to prosperity to turn dis state around".



She add say she go formally launch her campaign for later date.



Madam Jenner describe herself as "proven winner" for her statement plus add say she be di "only outsider who fit stop Gavin Newsom disastrous time as a govnor".



Who be Caitlyn Jenner?



Caitlyn Jenner na highest-profile American to come out as transgender.



She announce say she wan transgender for 2015 for one interview with broadcaster Diane Sawyer on ABC.



Caitlyn Jenner wey also be former athlete don win gold medal for di Montreal Games for 1976.



Before she transition, she bin dey married to Kris Jenner and two of dem get two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. Di family na stars of di hit reality show 'Keeping Up with di Kardashians.



Caitlyn Jenner tok say her step-daughter Kim Kardashian na big supporter of her transitioning.



Celebrities wen don contest to be California Governors



California no be stranger to celebrities running for govnor.



Arnold Schwarzenegger win di 2003 recall election, e beat adult film star Mary Carey and former child actor Gary Coleman to win.



Oga Schwarzenegger step down for 2011, afta seven years for office.



For 1966, former actor Ronald Reagan win di govnorship of California and e win re-election four years later. Before e bin go into politics, e don bin appear for more than 50 films and later become president of di Screen Actors Guild.



But im biggest role dey front dey come, for 1980, dem elect am as US president, e serve two four-year terms.



