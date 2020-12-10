Press Releases of Thursday, 10 December 2020

CPPE calls for peaceful elections in Ghana

CPPE is calling for peace

The Coalition of Professionals for Peaceful Elections (CPPE) wish to applaud all Ghanaians for a generally successful Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



We take this opportunity to extend our congratulations to all stakeholders, particularly, to all Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates, the Electoral Commission, the Security Agencies, and indeed the entire voting population.



We take note of the few isolated cases of unacceptable occurrences that may have negatively impacted this rather successful elections, and call on our Security Agencies and all relevant institutions to act expeditiously to resolve all outstanding issues.



We further call on all political parties and actors to exercise restraint during these times as the Electoral Commission carries out its mandate under the laws of Ghana.



Peace is what has brought us this far as a Country, and Peace shall take us further.



God bless our homeland Ghana, and continue to make us great and strong.



Signed



Coalition of Professionals for Peaceful Elections (CPPE).



Dr. Kwaku Agyeman-Budu

Lawyer & Law Lecturer (Convener, CPPE)



Claudia Lumor,

Founder, Glitz Africa & UNFPA Ambassador, Ghana (Programmes Coordinator, CPPE)



Mr. Andrew Khartey

Lawyer (Press Secretary, CPPE)

023-324-0316

