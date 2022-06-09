COVID-19 hits Black Stars camp ahead of Japan game - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana invited for Kirin Cup in Japan



Ghana to play Japan on Friday



Ghana share spoils with CAR in 2023 AFCON qualifiers



The Black Stars squad have reportedly suffered a massive hit by COVID-19 ahead of their Kirin Soccer Cup opener against Japan.



According to reports, four players have been infected with the virus and are set to miss the match.



The said players include, Osman Bukari, Dennis Odoi, Elisha Owusu, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



The report explains that three of the aforementioned players- Bukari, Owusu, Sulemana contracted the virus in Angola when Ghana faced Central Africa Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation.



Odoi, who was not part of the squad that faced CAR in Angola, contracted the virus when he re-joined the team for the trip to Japan.



The Black Stars will host nation Japan on Friday, June 10 at the Misaki Park Stadium.



The game is slated for 9:00 GMT kick-off time.



The winner progress to the finals while the loser will compete in the bronze medal scheduled on same day as the final, June 14.