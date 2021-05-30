COVID-19: Vietnam detect new UK-Indian variant according to health officials

BBC Pidgin of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Vietnam don detect Covid variant wey appear to be combination of di Indian and UK variants and fit spread quickly by air, na so officials tok.



Vietnam Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long describe di latest discovery on Saturday as "very dangerous".



Viruse dey change all di time and most variants no dey serious, but some fit make di virus spread faster.



Since dem find Covid-19 for January 2020, dem don detect thousands of changes wey sabi pipo dey call mutations.



"Vietnam don uncover one new Covid-19 variant wey dey combine characteristics of di two existing variants wey comot from India and UK," na so oga Nguyen tok for one government meeting, according to Reuters news agency.



Nguyen tok say di new hybrid variant dey easy to transfer from pesin to pesin than di versions wey bin dey before, especially for air. Im say dem discover am afta dem run tests on newly-detected patients, online newspaper VnExpress report.



Im add say di genetic code of di virus go dey available soon.



Di variant of Covid-19 wey scientists identify for India last October - wey dem call B.1.617.2 - dey more transmissible than di UK/Kent variant - wey also dey known as B.1.1.7 - according to experts.



Research suggests say vaccines, such as di Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs, dey highly effective against di Indian variant after two doses, but e be like say protection from one dose get reduced effect.



Evidence no dey say any mutation of di coronavirus fit cause much more serious illness for many pipo.



Like di original version, di risk still dey high for pipo wey dey elderly or get significant underlying health conditions.



For virus wey dey more infectious and equally dangerous e fit lead to more deaths for population wey never collect vaccine.



Vietnam don see more increase in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Di kontri don register more than 6,700 coronavirus cases since di start of di pandemic. Out of dat number, dem record more than half since late April dis year.



Dem also don record 47 Covid-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.



