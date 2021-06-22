COVID-19: Canada goment say permanent residence holders fit travel from June 21

xxxxxxxxxxx of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Any foreign national wit valid Confirmation of Permanent Residence [COPR] fit travel to Canada from June 21, 2021.



Canada goment announce di immigration news for document wey dey available to BBC Pidgin.



Di COPR must never expire alias dey valid for any individual to travel to Canada to complete dia landing, di Canadian goment announcement add.



COPR na di paper dem dey issue to those wey dey approved by IRCC to immigrate to Canada.



Dis means say di individual don meet IRCC's program criteria, pay dia fees, and pas health, security, and criminality screenings.



With a COPR, dem fit travel to Canada to begin dia new life.



How Canada wan help applicants wit expired and expiring COPRs



Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada [IRCC] dey work wit expired COPR holders to reissue new COPRs.



Dis COPRs mata na wetin di Canadian federal department wey dey facilitates di arrival of immigrants to Canada go do, according to di announcement.



Howeva, a total of 23,000 COPRs, according to Canadian government informate, never fit travel to Canada since March 2020.



Dat na wen di Canadian goment impose coronavirus travel restrictions.



Up until now, only those wey hold a valid COPR dem get on or before March 18, 2020 dey excused from Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions.



Those wey get dia COPR after March 18, 2020 go only come to Canada if dem meet one of Canada oda travel exemptions.



Or dem be resident of di United States and bin dey moveg to Canada to settle permanently.



Safe and gradual arrival of new permanent residents into Canada



Di Canadian goment say more information on when and how to obtain a new COPR go dey updated shortly on IRCC's website.



E further insist say anyone wit expired COPR gatz no book dia flight or attempt to travel to Canada until IRCC issue a new COPR to dem.



COPRs dey valid for up to one year. E dey ties to di applicant passport and dia immigration medical examination.



Many individuals no fit to travel to Canada due to coronavirus disruptions or because dem no fall under one of Canada travel restrictions.



Di don cause dia COPR to expire. Dem no go need to go through di immigration process again.



Howeva dem go need IRCC to reissue a new valid COPR to enable dem to travel to Canada.



COVID-19: Latest Canada Immigration rules



COPR holders go need to follow Canada travel rules upon arrival.



Di Latest Canada Immigration rules include possible staying for separate room alias quarantining for 14 days.



However di Canadian federal government also announced on Monday say those fully vaccinated go dey excused from di quarantine requirement.



